NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Chewy Inc., down $1.80 to $25.44.

Roaring Kitty, an investor at the center of the meme stock craze, has taken a 6.6% stake in the online pet retailer.

Amedisys Inc., up $4.88 to $96.69.

The home health care and hospice services provider is selling some of its care centers to VitalCaring Group.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., up $1.10 to $33.97.

Boeing is buying the aircraft parts maker for $4.7 billion.

BlackRock Inc., down $5.05 to $782.27.

The asset management company is buying private markets data provider Preqin for about $3.2 billion.

KKR & Co., down 73 cents to $104.51.

The investment firm acquired a controlling stake in Baby Memorial Hospital in India.

Constellation Energy Corp., up $4.78 to $205.05.

Technology companies are seeking deals with nuclear energy providers to help power artificial intelligence advancements.

Diamondback Energy Inc., up $3.52 to $203.71.

The energy company rose along with oil prices.

EQT Corp., down 29 cents to $36.69.

The natural gas company fell along with prices for natural gas.