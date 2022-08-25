Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is undergoing tests for a possible right foot injury suffered in a pro-am game Saturday in Seattle, a team spokesperson told ESPN.

Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NBA draft and a former Minnehaha Academy star, suffered the injury early in the CrawsOver Pro-Am event while defending LeBron James on a fast break.

The game was cancelled in the second quarter because the humid day in Seattle combined with a full crowd caused wet spots and condensation on the court.

Holmgren, who played college basketball for one season at Gonzaga, averaged 14.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in five games for the Thunder earlier this year at the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Timberwolves are schedule to open the season against Holmgren's Oklahoma City team on Oct. 19 at Target Center.