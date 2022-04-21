Former Minnehaha Academy standout Chet Holmgren announced Thursday he was entering the NBA Draft after one season with Gonzaga.

The 7-1 freshman became one of the brightest stars in college basketball with the 28-4 Zags, who were the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament before losing in the Sweet 16 to Arkansas.

Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and shot 39% from three-point range in 32 games. The 19-year-old Minneapolis native averaged 13 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.3 blocks in three NCAA tourney games.

Following in the footsteps of his ex-high school teammate Jalen Suggs, Holmgren is expected to be a top-five pick in the draft. Suggs, who also starred at Gonzaga, was selected No. 5 overall to the Orlando Magic last summer.

In a recent ESPN top 100 ranking, Holmgren was the No. 1 prospect in the draft ahead of Duke's Paolo Banchero, Auburn's Jabari Smith, Purdue's Jaden Ivey and Iowa's Keegan Murray.

"It's always been my dream to play in the NBA," Holmgren said Thursday in a statement. "Growing up, I was fortunate to have the most incredible trainers, AAU coaches and high school coaches that gave their all to help me work towards that dream. And I can't thank them enough. I'm also blessed to have an amazing family that supported me and instilled in me a work ethic that's taken me on an incredible basketball journey."

Among the early draft entrants this year, Holmgren joined fellow Minnesota natives Kendall Brown (East Ridge) from Baylor and David Roddy (Breck) from Colorado State.