Chef named for Butcher & the Boar

Jester Concepts, the restaurant behind the forthcoming North Loop resurrection of Butcher & the Boar, has tapped chef Ian Gray to run the day-to-day kitchen operations. The restaurant is under construction and on track to open this winter at 901 N. 3rd St., Mpls.

Gray, most recently the executive chef at Daniel del Prado's Martina, made a name for himself with his lauded Gray House restaurant at Lyn/Lake, and later with two seasonal trailers, the Curious Goat and the Smoking Cow, all of which have been closed for several years.

Gray joins Jester's culinary director Wyatt Evans, who is also known for his seasonal cooking, to bring back a menu steeped in nostalgia while leaving room for a few new dishes.

The Butcher & the Boar opening has been highly anticipated since it was announced last year that Jester Concepts, the restaurant group that owns Borough, Parlour and more, bought the restaurant name and rights to menu items.

Mr. Paul's adds a backdoor burger spot

Mr. Paul's Supper Club, the New Orleans-tinged restaurant and bar in Edina, just can't help themselves when it comes to using every possible square inch of the restaurant. The latest addition will be the Back Door Burger Bar out of their po'boy shop/Balloon Emporium bar. On Fridays and Saturdays, when there isn't a Balloon Emporium event, chef/owner Tommy Begnaud and crew will be serving up classic cheeseburgers and a few other snacks from 5 to 9 p.m. to those lucky enough to grab one of the few counter seats available. Follow their social media for availability and more details.

If you haven't heard, Balloon Emporium is the playground of beverage director Nick Kosevich, who takes ticketholders on a madcap tasting tour of beverages all with an interactive element. On Oct. 28-29 it will be Halloween-themed with a $100 prize for best costume. Tickets are $180 and available on the Mr. Paul's Supper Club website. Mr. Paul's is at 3917 Market St., Edina, mrpaulssupperclub.com.

Dream Creamery taking the winter off

Dream Creamery, the ice cream and burger stand in Northeast with ties to Travail, has announced it will be going dark during the chilly months. In a social media post, the restaurant (816 Lowry Av. NE., Mpls., dreamcreamerymn.com) said its last day for the season will be Oct. 8. Meanwhile, pints of ice cream will still be in production and available at metro-area locations of Pizza Luce, and the burgers will make an appearance on the menu at Nouvelle Brewing in Robbinsdale, which also is owned by Travail Restaurant Group.

Food Network star opens restaurant

Molly Yeh, author and the host of the Food Network's host of "Girl Meets Farm," opened her first restaurant in downtown East Grand Forks, Minn., on Oct. 1. Bernie's (121 Demers Av., bernieseastgrandforks.com) will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature comfort food with regional ingredients.

Yeh also just released a line of cookware at Macy's and her second cookbook, "Home Is Where the Eggs Are." She'll be in Minneapolis Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. for a book signing at the Lynhall (2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.). Tickets are $42 and include a copy of the book. Get tickets at bit.ly/3M1sohI.

North Loop Darby's is closing

The final day for Darby's Pub & Grill (315 5th Av. N., Mpls., darbysmpls.com) will be Oct. 22. The announcement came via an emotional social media post that the bar and restaurant — a stop for workers that felt more like a neighborhood hangout than many of the area's trendier restaurants — would close after an almost 11-year run. Starting Oct. 20, Darby's will host its own farewell party and is encouraging customers to stop by and wish them all well. The space won't be dark long — it was sold to the owners of Burnsville's Brickworth Beer, a Detroit-style pizzeria and brewery.

Rosedale's Potluck announces new vendor

Black Coffee and Waffle Bar is now open in Rosedale Center's Potluck food hall. Look for a selection of sweet and savory waffles, as well as coffee featuring local roasters. First established in 2014 in Minneapolis' Como neighborhood, Black Coffee and Waffle Bar also has locations in St. Paul and Fargo. Find more info at blackcoffeeandwaffle.com; Potluck is at 1595 Hwy. 36 in Roseville (potluckmn.com).

More momos in Minneapolis

Momo Dosa is expanding its momo reach to Midtown Global Market, opening its second location on Oct. 10. The restaurant, which first opened last year in the Market at Malcolm Yards, serves popular Indian street food, namely momos (steamed dumplings filled with meat and/or vegetables) and dosas (a thin crêpe made with fermented batter and served in sweet, savory and vegan options). Midtown Global Market is at 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. Learn more about the restaurant at momodosa.com.