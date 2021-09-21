Miguel Sano struck out for the 1,000th time in his career on Saturday, reaching that mark in the fewest games in MLB history.

661 Miguel Sano, Twins, 2015-21

747 Mark Reynolds, Arizona-Baltimore, 2007-12

816 Chris Davis, Texas-Baltimore, 2008-15

828 Rob Deer, San Francisco-Milwaukee-Detroit, 1984-91

843 Ryan Howard, Philadelphia, 2004-10

848 Giancarlo Stanton, Miami, 2010-17

874 Adam Dunn, Cincinnati, 2001-07

927 Pete Incaviglia, Texas-Detroit-Houston-Philadelphia, 1986-93

938 Russell Branyan, Cleveland-Cincinnati-Milwaukee-Tampa Bay-San Diego-Philadelphia-St. Louis-Seattle, 1998-2010

948 B.J. Upton, Tampa Bay, 2004-12