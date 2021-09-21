See more of the story

Miguel Sano struck out for the 1,000th time in his career on Saturday, reaching that mark in the fewest games in MLB history.

661 Miguel Sano, Twins, 2015-21

747 Mark Reynolds, Arizona-Baltimore, 2007-12

816 Chris Davis, Texas-Baltimore, 2008-15

828 Rob Deer, San Francisco-Milwaukee-Detroit, 1984-91

843 Ryan Howard, Philadelphia, 2004-10

848 Giancarlo Stanton, Miami, 2010-17

874 Adam Dunn, Cincinnati, 2001-07

927 Pete Incaviglia, Texas-Detroit-Houston-Philadelphia, 1986-93

938 Russell Branyan, Cleveland-Cincinnati-Milwaukee-Tampa Bay-San Diego-Philadelphia-St. Louis-Seattle, 1998-2010

948 B.J. Upton, Tampa Bay, 2004-12