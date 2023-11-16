Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Milwaukee Bucks (7-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to break its four-game home slide with a win over Milwaukee.

Charlotte went 27-55 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Hornets averaged 111.0 points per game last season, 53.0 in the paint, 17.4 off of turnovers and 15.3 on fast breaks.

Milwaukee finished 58-24 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Bucks averaged 6.4 steals, 4.9 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Brandon Miller: day to day (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (leg), James Bouknight: out (knee), Cody Martin: out (knee), Gordon Hayward: day to day (hamstring), Terry Rozier: out (groin).

Bucks: Chris Livingston: out (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (rest), Jae Crowder: out (groin), MarJon Beauchamp: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.