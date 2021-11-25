Minnesota Timberwolves (9-9, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (12-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Hornets play Minnesota.

The Hornets are 6-2 on their home court. Charlotte allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 112.4 points and is allowing opponents to shoot 45.5%.

The Timberwolves have gone 3-3 away from home. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 45.8 rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 9.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and two steals for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 18.4 points and 5.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 109.5 points, 47.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 111.6 points, 46.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Timberwolves: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.