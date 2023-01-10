Charlie Zelle was reappointed Tuesday as chair of the Metropolitan Council by Gov. Tim Walz, a move that comes as the regional planning body is under fire for its handling of the Southwest light-rail project and charges that it lacks transparency and accountability.

Zelle, 67, will continue to oversee the expansion of the metro area's public transportation system at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has dampened transit ridership. Persistent crime on Metro Transit buses and trains has dogged the public transportation system in recent years, prompting the agency to craft an expansive safety plan.

The Met Council also is facing a "fiscal cliff" in its budget as key sources of revenue decline, including the state's motor vehicle sales tax.

Some lawmakers and members of the public are calling for the 17-member council to be elected rather than appointed by the governor, arguing that it would make the body more transparent and accountable to the public.

Perhaps the biggest challenge facing Zelle in his second four-year term is completion of the $2.7 billion Southwest light-rail line between downtown Minneapolis and Eden Prairie. The project is still short about $260 million and is running nearly a decade behind schedule.

A special review probing Southwest cost overruns and delays is underway by the state Office of the Legislative Auditor, with the first of two reports expected in February.

"These are really critical issues that I care a lot about," said Zelle. A second term, he added, provides time "for fresh energy and a reset."

The Met Council oversees close to 4,800 employees and an operating budget of $1.3 billion. In addition to running Metro Transit, the council is responsible for collecting and treating the region's wastewater, and overseeing affordable housing and the metro area's regional parks system.

Zelle is no stranger to public service. Before he was first appointed chair of the Met Council in December 2019, he served as commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) under Gov. Mark Dayton.

A self-professed "bus guy," Zelle's grandfather founded the transportation company Jefferson Lines. He is company chair and was president and CEO for more than 20 years until 2012, when he assumed the helm at MnDOT, which had an annual budget of $4 million.

In a statement, Walz said he was "honored" to reappoint Zelle. "His deep understanding of transportation, infrastructure, and the growing needs of Minnesotans and our business community will continue to benefit the Metropolitan Council and the people it serves," he said.