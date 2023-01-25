Charlie Weaver will retire this summer as the chief executive of the Minnesota Business Partnership after 20 years at the helm of one the state's most important business leadership groups.

Weaver joined the powerful coalition of business CEOs and university executives in 2003 after stints as a state legislator, chief of staff for former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, and as the state's public safety commissioner under former Gov. Jesse Ventura.

Rumors circulated early last fall that the Anoka resident might be considering retiring . But Weaver, who had recently turned 65, said at the time that nothing had been decided and he had no plans to announce anything within the next six months.

During an interview Wednesday, Weaver said it was time "to take a breath" from the top job at the partnership, whose member's include 109 chief executives and employ nearly 500,000 Minnesotans.

"What I will miss the most are the people they are amazing and focus on the right things" such as really care about issues like improving education, narrowing the achievement gap for kids of color and ensuring Minnesota remains a state that can retain an attract Fortune 500 commerce and jobs, Weaver said.

He will remain on the job until a successor is found and announced, a process that is expected to be finalized probably between June or September, he said.