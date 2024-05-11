DENVER — Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning to lift the Colorado Rockies to a 4-2 victory against the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

The Rockies earned consecutive victories for the first time this season. They had been the only team yet to win back-to-back games and the 37-game streak without consecutive victories was the longest drought in franchise history.

''They weren't going to come in here and feel bad for us,'' Rockies starter Austin Gomber said. ''That's kind of been the sentiment: Nobody feels bad for us. If we're playing bad, these teams aren't coming in here and they're not going to feel bad for us.

"It's nice to just kind of feel like we've got a little bit of momentum going.''

Blackmon had just 12 hits in his previous 69 at-bats — an average of .174 — when he came up against Yerry Rodríguez with runners on first and second and two outs and the game tied at 2. He hit a sharp line drive to center field that brought home Brenton Doyle and Jake Cave to break a 2-2 tie.

''I try to help keep my center, try to keep things in perspective,'' Blackmon said. ''(Zero) for 2 or 3 in the sixth inning feels terrible at the time, but that's one of those things where I tell myself I can still help us win this game. It only takes one pitch.''

Elías Díaz had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies, his 13th multihit game of the season and his 20th RBI, both team highs. Doyle and Brendan Rodgers each added two hits for Colorado.

Jake Bird (1-1) earned the win in relief for the Rockies, while Grant Anderson (0-1) took the loss for the Rangers.

Jalen Beeks retired the side in order in the ninth for his second save of the season.

The loss temporarily halted a recent hot streak for the defending World Series champion Rangers, who had won five of their last six and eight of 11.

''We just have a tough time against lefties putting runs on the board,'' Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said.

Corey Seager hit his fourth home run for Texas, a sharp 403-foot shot to right field that came off his bat at 108.2 mph. Seager, who drove in both of the Rangers' runs, entered the game with hits in just 10 of his previous 66 at-bats.

Gomber was sharp, giving up one earned run and striking out five in 6⅔ innings. His 14-inning scoreless streak, which was snapped by Seager's home run, was the longest by a Colorado pitcher since 2021.

Texas starter Jon Gray, who pitched for the Rockies for six seasons and was drafted by the franchise with the No. 3 overall pick in 2013, gave up eight hits in six innings, but held Colorado to just one run while recording six strikeouts.

''It's a good confidence builder,'' Rockies manager Bud Black said. ''I think any time you win, especially with how we've started this season, it's a huge lift. The guys hopefully can gain some confidence with a win like this against the world champions.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock before the game. ... LHP Kolton Ingram was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals on a waiver claim.

UP NEXT

Colorado RHP Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.54 ERA) will face Texas LHP Andrew Heaney (0-4, 4.50) Saturday in Denver in the second game of a three-game series.

