The Twins meet the Tigers in a three-game series at Target Field, with Charlie Barnes recalled from St. Paul to start today (6:40 p.m., BSN) against Detroit lefthander Tyler Alexander.

The Twins put Bailey Ober on the 10-day injured list because of a right hip strain, ending his season. Barnes is starting in his place. Ober started 20 games this season in his audition for next year's rotation, and was 3-3 with a 4.19 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 92 innings.

Barnes started 16 games for the Saints this season, and was 6-4 with a 3.79 ERA. He has been in seven games for the Twins, and is 0-3 with a 6.61 ERA.

The Twins are 191⁄ 2 games behind first place Chicago in the AL Central, and in last place, two games behind fourth-place Kansas City. The Twins finish the season this weekend against the Royals.

TIGERS LINEUP

Akil Baddoo, CF

Jonathan Schoop, 1B

Robbie Grossman, RF

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Isaac Paredes, 2B

Eric Haase, LF

Dustin Garneau, C

Zack Short, SS

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Mitch Garver, C

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Miguel Sanó, DH-

Brent Rooker, LF

Willians Astudillo, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Andrelton Simmons, SS