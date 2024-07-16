Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), down $6.69 to $68.38.

The financial services firm met earnings forecasts but came up short in other metrics closely watched by Wall Street.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC), up $2.27 to $44.17.

The Charlotte, North Carolina bank beat analysts' profit and revenue targets on the strength of its investment banking division.

Match Group (MTCH), up $3 to $35.02.

Activist investor Starboard Value announced a 6.6% stake in the dating app company behind Match, Tinder and OkCupid.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), up $26.93 to $542.30.

The health care giant beat Wall Street's second-quarter forecasts and reaffirmed its full-year profit guidance.

Morgan Stanley (MS), up $2.71 to $107.97.

The New York investment bank easily beat Wall Street profit expectations on strong revenue.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC), up $7.17 to 176.20.

The Pittsburgh bank beat Wall Street revenue and profit forecasts as its net interest income and net interest margin grew.

Newmont Corp. (NEM), up $1.05 to $48.41.

The gold miner got a boost as prices for the precious metal hit a new record high.

State Street Corp. (STT), up $3.66 to $82.60.

The financial services company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.