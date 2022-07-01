SEATTLE — Breanna Stewart scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, Tina Charles moved into fourth in WNBA history for career scoring and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 73-57 on Friday night.

Charles scored nine points to reach 6,902 for her career, passing Candice Dupree with 6,895. Tamika Catchings is third with 7,380.

Ezi Magbegor had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Gabby Williams added 10 points for Seattle (13-7), which led 46-27 at halftime. Stewart reached 20-plus points for the ninth time this season.

Queen Egbo had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Indiana (5-17). Kelsey Mitchell was held to three points and rookie NaLyssa Smith scored nine. Victoria Vivians did not play due to a right shoulder injury.

Indiana went nearly eight minutes without a field goal in the first half as Seattle built a 22-12 lead. The Fever scored just six points through the opening seven minutes of the fourth quarter.

