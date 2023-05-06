Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey, receiving the bejeweled St. Edward's Crown in a ceremony built on ancient tradition at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain.
Associated Press
May 06, 2023 - 8:37 AM
Britain's King Charles, wearing the Imperial state Crown and carrying the Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre, left Westminster Abbey after the coronation in central London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Ben Stansall, Pool via Associated Press
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrived for the coronation at Westminster Abbey.
Dan Charity, Pool via Associated Press
Britain's King Charles III, center, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, front center, arrived at Westminster Abbey in London.
Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool via Associated Press
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla traveled in the Gold State Coach back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey after the coronation in London.
Carl Court, Pool via Associated Press
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince Andrew left Westminster Abbey following the coronation.
Toby Melville, Pool via Associated Press
Britain's King Charles greeted the crowd as he and Queen Camilla traveled to Buckingham Palace after the coronation.
Rob Pinney, Pool via Associated Press
Katy Perry at Westminster Abbey during the coronation of King Charles.
Gareth Cattermole, Pool via Associated Press
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla on the way back to Buckingham Palace.
Vadim Ghirda, Associated Press
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla rode past the Palace of Westminster on their way back to Buckingham Palace.
Markus Schreiber, Associated Press
The procession on the way to Buckingham Palace after coronation.
Vadim Ghirda, Associated Press
The procession on the way to Buckingham Palace after the coronation.
Vadim Ghirda, Associated Press
Royal fan Ben Weller reacted as he watched King Charles' coronation ceremony on a screen in Hyde park, in London.
Emilio Morenatti, Associated Press
Kate, Princess of Wales left Westminster Abbey after the coronation.
Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
Britain's King Charles III left Westminster Abbey after his coronation ceremony in London on Saturday.
Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
Britain's King Charles, front center, and Queen Camilla, middle center, walked in the Coronation Procession at Westminster Abbey in London.
Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool via Associated Press
Britain's Prince William touched St. Edward's crown on King Charles's head during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London.
Yui Mok, Pool via Associated Press
Britain's Prince George, left, looked on as King Charles arrives for his coronation at Westminster Abbey in London.
David Levene, Pool via Associated Press
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince Willian arrived at Westminster Abbey.
Peter Tarry, Pool via Associated Press
Britain's Prince William kissed his father, King Charles, during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.
Yui Mok, Pool via Associated Press
Britain's Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, at the coronation ceremony of King Charles in Westminster Abbey.
Yui Mok, Pool via Associated Press
Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort left Buckingham Palace to travel to Westminster Abbey along the Mall, London, in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, Saturday.
Bruce Adams, Pool via Associated Press
Britain's King Charles made his way to Westminster Abbey prior to his coronation.
Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
Britain's Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie arrived ahead of the coronation.
Kin Cheung, Associated Press
Protesters near Trafalgar Square ahead of the coronation ceremony.
Gareth Fuller, Pool via Associated Press
Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort traveled in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach past the Admiralty Arch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the coronation.
Piroschka van de Wouw, Pool via Associated Press
A young girl held onto a lamp post ahead of the procession of King Charles to Westminster Abbey.
Scot Garfitt, Associated Press
First Lady Jill Biden arrived at Westminster Abbey before the coronation.
Jacob King, PA via Associated Press
People waited in the rain next to Buckingham Palace before the coronation ceremony.
Frank Augstein, Associated Press
Foot guards marched at the Mall in preparation for the coronation ceremony.