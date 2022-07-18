The fatal shooting of a woman sitting in a parked camper vehicle last month in Minneapolis stemmed from a physical fight between the suspected gunman and the woman's boyfriend, who was sitting next to her at the time of the gunfire, according to charges filed Monday.

Laundelle Jackson, 34, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection with the death on June 14 of 42-year-old Taleen Rochelle Tanna on N. Girard Avenue, just north of Plymouth Avenue.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for Jackson's arrest. His criminal history in Minnesota dating back to 2005 and includes three convictions for violating terms of being a predatory sex offender, two each for illegal drug possession, weapons offenses, drunken driving and disorderly conduct, and one each for domestic assault, receiving stolen property, assault and auto theft.

According to the charges:

A call to 911 about 9:50 a.m. sent police to the 1300 block of N. Girard Avenue, where they found Tanna on the front passenger floorboard of the RV. She was declared dead at the scene from gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Marvin McCowen told officers he was Tanna's boyfriend and was behind the wheel when Jackson drove up to the driver's side of the camper vehicle and started shooting.

McCowen told police that he and Jackson got in a fight about a week earlier in a home in Minneapolis that left McCowen with a stab wound to his chest. Jackson suffered injuries to his face.

Jackson alleged to police that McCowen attacked him without provocation and that Jackson wrestled a knife away from McCowen.

Police located a woman who said she at times lived with Jackson, who bragged to her about stabbing McCowen and said he wanted to kill him.

On the morning of the shooting, the woman said, Jackson showed her a handgun and said, "Now I can use this thing," the criminal complaint quoted him as saying.

Jackson was questioned by police on July 7, a little more than three weeks after the shooting and said he was in the car that stopped next to the camper vehicle, but that he was in the backseat while someone else fired the shots.