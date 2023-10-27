Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A staff member of a western Wisconsin high school has been arrested and charged with having multiple sexual encounters with a student.

Quinton M. Williams, 22, was charged in Dunn County District Court with three counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff in connection with the allegations involving a 16-year-old girl.

Williams posted bond and was released from jail before a court appearance on Monday. His attorney was not immediately available for comment about the allegations.

The School District of the Menomonie Area's Administrator Joe Zydowsky issued a statement to staff and students' families that read in part, "This paraeducator is no longer an employee of the School District and will not be allowed on school property moving forward."

The criminal complaint says the girl told law enforcement that she had sexual contact with Williams several times and that it was consensual. Williams, who worked at Menomonie High School, denied having any sexual encounters with the girl.

State records show that Williams was granted a license in July as a special education program aide.