A Minneapolis man is accused of going to a gas station and filling a cup with gasoline, then returning to a Brooklyn Center home and dousing his victim with gas and lighting him on fire.

Charles Medgar Hall, 59, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree assault and a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest. His whereabouts are unknown and the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said in a phone interview that he has not been arrested as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, court documents indicate that the victim is in critical condition at the hospital where he is intubated and in a medically induced coma.

The attack took place on Dec. 1, when Brooklyn Center police responded to a call in the 700 block of Perry Ave. North. There officers found a severely burned victim, identified only as R.J. in court documents.

"Victim said that a male walked into his home, poured gasoline on him, and lit him on fire," according to the charges. The victim then became incoherent and was taken to the hospital where he has since undergone multiple surgeries and "his prognosis is uncertain."

Hall's son told police at the crime scene that R.J. called him earlier that day to say he was going to assault Hall and the son could then hear the two men arguing. The son drove to the Brooklyn Center home and Hall asked to borrow his son's car.

Police say that surveillance video at the gas station shows Hall going there to fill a Big Gulp cup with gasoline. The son and R.J. left the house for about two and half hours. When they returned, Hall was there and walked up to his son and R.J. Hall told his son to move and then he threw what his son "thought was water onto victim. He then realized it was not water and victim was on fire," charges say.

Crime scene investigators noted obvious signs of fire damage in the home including black soot on the wall. They also located a melted green cup, butane torch and burned lighter, according to the charges.

Felony first-degree assault causing great bodily harm carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and or a $30,000 fine. An attorney is not yet listed for Hall in this case.

A warrant was already issued for Hall in June 2022 after failing to appear at a court hearing for gross misdemeanor theft charges filed in February 2020. His public defender assigned to that case did not immediately respond to requests for comment.