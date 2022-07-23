A Minneapolis man accused of fatally shooting 9-year-old girl as she jumped on a friend's trampoline last year now faces escalated charges, according to a new indictment.

Hennepin County prosecutors initially charged 19-year-old D'Pree Shareef Robinson in February with three counts of second-degree intentional murder in the May 15, 2021, drive-by shooting that fatally wounded Trinity Ottoson-Smith. But court records unsealed Thursday reveal that a grand jury has indicted Robinson on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of murder with intent while committing a felony.

Robinson, an alleged gang member, reportedly was shooting at three people on a North Side porch when Trinity was struck in the head. She died 12 days later.

Trinity's killing was one of several instances of young children being hit by unintended gunfire last year on the North Side and the first to result in an arrest.

Robinson remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 8. A trial date has not been set.