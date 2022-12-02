Two brothers were charged Friday with felony weapons counts on accusations of playing a role in the fatal shooting of a fellow 17-year-old in Brooklyn Park.

The teenagers, twins from Brooklyn Park, were each charged in Hennepin County District Court by juvenile petition with possessing a gun with no serial number and underage possession of a gun in connection with the shooting death of Syoka Siko on the evening of Nov. 18.

Both appeared in juvenile court Friday afternoon and remained in custody ahead of a Dec. 14 hearing. The Star Tribune is not disclosing their names because of their age and there being no indication yet whether either will be tried as an adult.

The charges do not include allegations that either of the twins shot Siko. Police Inspector Elliot Faust explained Friday to the Star Tribune that "we believe we have the person who shot [Siko] in custody, however some very recent twists in the case are opening some major questions that we need to answer before any sort of charges can be brought in relation to the murder."

Investigators said four 17-year-old boys were in a vehicle near an apartment building on Regent Avenue when three to four shots were fired inside the vehicle at 8:30 p.m..

One of the passengers was trying to shoot at somebody or something outside the vehicle, but the rounds struck Siko and one of the twins, Police Chief Mark Bruley said.

At some point, Bruley said, they stopped to hide the guns before proceeding to Interstate 94 near 53rd Avenue in north Minneapolis. They then called 911, and the State Patrol arrived. Police retrieved the guns in trees near Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center, according to the charges.

Siko died at a hospital. The wounded teen was treated for a gunshot to the leg.

The guns were made from parts bought online, the charges read. Police searched the twins' home and found packaging and other materials for the guns, the charges added.

The case shows how easily anybody can buy gun parts and assemble a "ghost gun" — a firearm that has no serial number or registration.

Siko was an honor roll student and played basketball last year on the junior varsity team at Park Center High School. He was also on the postseason roster when the Pirates won the Class 4A state championship. He had transferred to Andover High School this year.

Staff writer Tim Harlow contributed to this report.