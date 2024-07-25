ST. PETER, MINN. — Murder charges have been filed against an Arlington, Minn., man accused of shooting another man four times in a dispute at a North Mankato apartment complex.

Dominic Scott Ellen, 41, was charged Thursday in Nicollet County District Court in St. Peter with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the death of John Everette Lutgen-Bernatz, 27.

Ellen allegedly told Lutgen-Bernatz that he was "going to have to die" due to a dispute over money, according to charges filed Thursday.

Ellen faces five other felony charges, including three for assault, one for threats of violence and one for possession of a firearm without a serial number.

North Mankato police said they arrested Ellen after receiving a call about an argument at the Village Court Apartments at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A North Mankato police officer said upon arriving a woman ran out of an apartment and said, "please help me," according to the criminal complaint.

She stated she was Lutgen-Bernatz's girlfriend, and that she was scared of Ellen. The unidentified woman said Lutgen-Bernatz had fled his apartment at 2:30 a.m., Tuesday morning out of fear of "Dom." When she and her boyfriend returned to the apartment later in the morning, they found Ellen waiting for them inside, according to the complaint.

The woman said Ellen had told her that her boyfriend "was going to have to die," charges said. She told police she heard a gunshot, saw her boyfriend had been shot in the head, and that Ellen demanded money from her and ordered her to call people she knew to obtain the sum.

She initially told police she had been the one who killed her boyfriend, and asked to be placed in handcuffs, which she would later say she did out of panic, the complaint said. She also said that Ellen had placed her hand on the weapon that killed her boyfriend.

When police entered the apartment, they said they handcuffed Ellen and found a gun in his waistband and spent casings and live rounds in his left pants pocket, charges said.

Lutgen-Bernatz died due to four gunshot wounds to his head, chest and abdomen, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Ellen is now at the Nicollet County Jail, the City of North Mankato said in a statement Thursday.

The homicide investigation is the first of the year for North Mankato, police said. The department had no homicide investigations last year, according to its 2023 annual report.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.



