ST. CLOUD — A 39-year-old St. Cloud man is facing felony charges for pouring rubbing alcohol on a vehicle in a Walgreens pharmacy drive-thru and lighting it on fire.

James J.A. Lund was charged Tuesday in Stearns County District Court with one count of second-degree arson and two counts of fifth-degree drug possession, all felonies.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud police responded to an arson at the Walgreens on Division Street just before 10:15 a.m. Monday.

A woman told officers a man, later identified as Lund, poured rubbing alcohol on her vehicle and lit it on fire. The investigation determined Lund purchased the bottle of rubbing alcohol in the store just prior to the incident.

Police found Lund nearby. During his interaction with police, Lund yelled at the officers, clenched his fists and "moved his upper body forward as if he were ready to fight," the complaint states.

Lund calmed down when an officer got out their stun gun and was arrested without incident. During a search of Lund's belongings, officers found two amphetamine pills and a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the complaint states.

St. Cloud Police Cmdr. Lori Ellering said the suspect did not know the woman and it appears the vehicle was targeted at random.

The state's public court records system shows Lund has previous misdemeanor convictions for theft, violating a domestic abuse no-contact order and property damage. His first court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.



