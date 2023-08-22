Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Prosecutors are alleging that a southern Minnesota man was drunk and speeding when he hit a woman's SUV and killed her.

John R. Deleo, 53, of Lake Crystal, Minn., was charged in Brown County District Court last week with criminal vehicular homicide and drunken driving. The charges are in connection with a Thursday afternoon crash in New Ulm at Hwy. 68 and S. 15th Street that killed 82-year-old Sharon A. Portner, of New Ulm.

Deleo was arrested at the scene and released on bail ahead of a court appearance on Aug. 29. His attorney, Gregory Handevidt, said Tuesday he has not seen the evidence gathered so far against his client and was not in a position to comment.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police arrived to find the two damaged vehicles near 15th and S. Broadway streets. Emergency responders took Portner to New Ulm Medical Center, where she died later in the day.

The officers saw that Deleo smelled of alcohol as he stumbled and had trouble speaking.

He told police he picked up food at a bar and was heading back home. Deleo refused to take a preliminary breath test to determine whether he was intoxicated. He first denied having any drinks and then said he had two.

A bar employee gave Deleo his food order and heard him declare, "I'm going to hit 160 on the way home" before walking out, the charges quoted him as saying.

A witness estimated that Deleo was heading south on Broadway at 50 to 60 miles per hour in his BMW sedan when he struck Portner's SUV as she turned left in front of him.

Minnesota court records show Deleo has been convicted twice for drinking-related driving offenses.