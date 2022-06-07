Charges could come as soon as today against a woman jailed on suspicion that she fatally shot a 59-year-old man at a senior housing apartment building.

Police said Monday that the man killed Friday night at the complex in the 700 block of E. 7th Street was Leonardo Bedell, of St. Paul.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 1500 block of S. Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis and remains jailed in connection with Bedell's death and awaits possible murder charges being filed by the Ramsey County Attorney's Office. The Star Tribune generally does not identified suspects before they are charged.

Police were called to the building shortly before 7 p.m. to conduct a welfare check.

Inside the apartment, officers found Bedell dead from a gunshot wound.

There have been 19 homicides in St. Paul so far this year.