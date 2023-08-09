Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A pickup truck driver was extremely drunk when he killed the other motorist in a two-vehicle collision over the weekend in south Minneapolis, according to charges filed Wednesday.

Julio A. Alvarado, 24, of Lakeville, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash about 12:50 a.m. Saturday at W. 50th Street and S. Lyndale Avenue that killed 42-year-old Aaron T. Zach, of Fridley.

Alvarado was arrested at the scene and remains jailed without bail ahead of a court appearance Thursday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

A preliminary breath test administered at the scene by police measured Alvarado's blood alcohol content at 0.268%, more than three times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, the charges read.

Zach was a 15-year employee of Pizza Luce at the time of his death, according to his online obituary, and "with every move He left behind a circle of friends that he has always kept in contact with. His coworkers at Pizza Luce were his Minnesota family, who affectionately knew him as the 'Parm King.' "

According to the criminal complaint:

Police arrived at the scene and saw Zach's "caved in" SUV. Emergency responders soon declared him dead at the scene.

Alvarado's pickup truck hit and damaged a residential retaining wall. The pickup had "significant damage to the front end of he vehicle, and the engine compartment was compressed in half," the charges read.

A witness told police that the pickup was speeding as it headed south on Lyndale.

Alvarado, who appeared to be drunk and failed three field sobriety tests, told an officer he had "a little bit" of alcohol to drink that evening including a Long Island iced tea, the charges noted.