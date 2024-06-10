Officials said they are looking at drug or alcohol impairment as possible factors in a two-vehicle crash that killed a Minnesota woman north of Sioux Falls.

The crash occurred at a rural intersection in Maywood Township, about 8 miles west of the Minnesota-South Dakota border, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said.

Killed in the collision around 8:40 a.m. Thursday was Jamie Rose Monroe, 35, of Jasper, which is in the southwest corner of Minnesota, the patrol said. The other motorist, Aidan James Heitkamp, 19, of Baltic, S.D., was seriously injured and hospitalized in Sioux Falls.

Heitkamp was driving his pickup truck south on 482nd Avenue, where he failed to obey a stop sign and struck Monroe as she headed west in her SUV on Jasper Street, the patrol said. Emergency responders pronounced Monroe dead at the scene.

Charges are pending that "would include the stop sign violation [while] alcohol or drug factors are still under investigation and may bring additional charges if warranted," said patrol spokesman Brad Reiners.