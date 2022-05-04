A 43-year-old motorist was drunk last week when he crossed the centerline on a southwestern Minnesota highway and killed another driver in a head-on crash that also left others seriously injured, according to charges.

Kaw La, of Marshall, Minn., was charged Monday in Lyon County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the collision Friday that killed Shawn M. Lemburg, of nearby Walnut Grove.

La, who suffered minor injuries, appeared in court Monday and remains jailed in lieu of $60,000 bail ahead of a court appearance on May 17. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the charges:

A passenger in Lemburg's SUV, 33-year-old Joshua Tolley, told a state trooper that he and his partner were heading south on Hwy. 23 northeast of Marshall about 8:10 p.m. when La's pickup truck suddenly crossed the centerline. Tolley said Lemburg had no time to react and avoid the collision.

La told the trooper that he had a small amount of beer that evening. The trooper saw three cold bottles of beer in the pickup, and one of them was empty. La took a preliminary breath test at the hospital, and it recorded his blood alcohol content at 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

Tolley's family said the crash left him with broken legs, a fractured wrist, bruised lungs and facial cuts that needed stitches.

Also severely injured was a passenger in La's pickup, Nay Moo, 30, of Springdale, Wash.