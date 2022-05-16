A 35-year-old man was extremely drunk and driving erratically when he was pulled over by police in Cottage Grove with his 2-year-old in the vehicle with him, according to charges.

Matthew R. Quade, of Hastings, was charged last week in Washington County District Court with three gross misdemeanors in connection with the traffic stop: two counts of second-degree drunken driving and one count of child endangerment.

Quade was arrested, posted bond and is due back in court on July 13. Reached by phone Monday, Quade declined to comment about his case.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police stopped Quade on Wednesday near the Hwy. 61 off-ramp and S. 80th Street after noticing that he was straying from his lane, following other vehicles too closely and failed to obey an officer's emergency lights.

Officers detected a strong odor of alcohol from him. His speech was slurred, and his eyes were glossy and watery.

Inside his vehicle was his 2-year-old and three bottles of vodka. The criminal complaint did not disclose what time of day the traffic stop occurred.

Quade was arrested and jailed. While there, he was given a preliminary breath test, and it measured his blood alcohol content at 0.38%. That's nearly five times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

Court records in Minnesota show that Quade has a misdemeanor drunken driving conviction from 2005.