A 38-year-old man killed his mother this week by inflicting gruesome injuries to her face in the family's St. Paul home, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher A. Olson was charged Thursday in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death Tuesday of Sonja L. Olson, 61, in the 600 block of E. Cook Avenue.

The suspect remains jailed in lieu of a $1.5 million bond ahead of a court appearance Friday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Court records show that Christopher Olson has been civilly committed in Ramsey County multiple times because of mental illness. The most recent commitment lasted six months until his release from Regions Hospital in March 2013.

According to the complaint:

A 911 call from a neighbor brought police to the home shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, where they found Sonja Olson dead in the entry with severe injuries to her face.

Officers arrested Christopher Olson, who was described as being "bipolar and off his medications," the complaint said.

A long wooden board with blood on it was located by police on a staircase leading downstairs, and a broken knife blade was found under Sonja Olson's head.

A woman who lives in the house told police that she heard Christopher Olson yelling at his mother and saw him grab her by the face and order her to go to sleep in her room. He then pushed his mother before stabbing her.

Christopher Olson declined to be interviewed by police. His criminal history in Minnesota includes three convictions for domestic assault, and one each for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order, violating an order for protection and for a first-degree drug offense.

At the time of the killing, arrest warrants were pending against Olson for a first-degree drug offense and for theft.

