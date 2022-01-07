An unlicensed driver was fleeing police in a stolen car when he crashed and killed his passenger on a highway in St. Paul this week, according to charges.

Michael A. Bruce, 31, of Columbia Heights, was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, fleeing police and auto theft in connection with the single-vehicle wreck early Monday.

Bruce remained jailed in lieu of $200,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Friday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Brenda Schaaf, 54, of Robbinsdale, was taken from the crash scene and died at Regions Hospital, the State Patrol said.

Another passenger, Cecily E. Cortes, 35, of Minneapolis, survived her injuries, the patrol said.

The state Department of Public Safety said that Bruce had his license revoked in April 2020.

According to the criminal complaint:

About 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, troopers spotted a speeding car on eastbound Interstate 94 at Pascal Street in St. Paul and learned it had been reported stolen. It continued east on I-94 while repeatedly changing lanes before exiting onto southbound Hwy. 61.

After troopers activated their squad's emergency lights, Bruce "began to drive erratically, slowed and nearly stopped" before ramming the back of a patrol car.

Bruce continued on southbound Hwy. 61 and reached 100 miles an hour with troopers in pursuit. Bruce exited about three miles later at Bailey Road, lost control of the car while turning and hit a concrete wall on the ramp at 50 to 60 mph.

Law enforcement found illicit drugs and paraphernalia in the car. While being handcuffed, Bruce reportedly said he had ingested heroin. The patrol collected a blood sample from Bruce for testing while he was being treated at the hospital.

Bruce's record includes a drunken driving and auto theft case from last year, which is pending in Hennepin County. His criminal history in Minnesota also includes a rape conviction in 2009 and another conviction for driving without a license in 2019.