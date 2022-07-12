A 79-year-old man has died more than a week after being repeatedly punched in the head during a road rage encounter near Northfield, according to murder charges.

Leslie S. Sanders, 52, of Faribault, Minn., was charged in Rice County District Court last week with second-degree murder, and first- and third-degree assault in connection with the late-morning roadside beating on June 27 of Larry L. Myers, also of Faribault.

Sanders, jailed in late June on assault charges soon after the incident and then released on bail, was returned to jail upon the filing of the murder charge and remains held in lieu of $1 million bail. A message was left Tuesday with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

Myers was taken by emergency responders to a Northfield hospital before his transfer to HCMC, where medical providers determined that he suffered numerous broken bones in his face and "a significant brain injury" from the beating, the charges read.

"Due to the prognosis that [Myers] would not recover and his end of life instructions," according to the charges, "[he] was removed from life support and died" Wednesday night.

Myers served in the Air Force from 1964 to 1968, rising to the rank of staff sergeant while in Vietnam during the war, his online obituary read.

According to the criminal complaint:

Dundas Police Chief Todd Hanson was called to a reported road rage incident and saw vehicles stopped and people standing in the median. Hanson saw Sanders yelling at bystanders.

Witnesses told the chief they saw Sanders get out of his truck while it "was still rolling," approach the driver's side of an SUV and hit Myers numerous times. They did not see Myers attempt to hit Sanders.

Myers told Hanson that he was driving on Cannon City Boulevard about halfway between Faribault and Northfield when a pickup truck driven by Sanders attempted to pass and then hit his SUV while returning to the lane.

About 4½ miles to the north on Hwy. 3 in Dundas is where Sanders attacked Myers. An ambulance took Myers from the scene to a nearby hospital, while Sanders was arrested and jailed.

"In 29 years of criminal practice, I have never seen anything quite like this case," County Attorney John Fossum said Tuesday. "The conduct of the defendant is inexplicable."

Jeff Elofson said he came upon the scene while driving in Dundas and saw Sanders "get out and leave his door open" while the pickup was still moving.

"His truck went over an elevated median and into oncoming traffic ... into a ditch and started rolling down toward the gas station," Elofson said Tuesday.

He said Myers rolled down his window, and Sanders "just started swinging. I couldn't believe what I was seeing. It seemed like a good 10 seconds of him kind of swinging and punching."

Other drivers who pulled over started screaming " 'You just assaulted that guy!' "

Elofson said he heard Sanders respond, " 'He hit me first.' " Elofson said he took that to mean Sanders was referring to a traffic collision, given that he spotted damage to both vehicles and never saw Myers attempt to strike Sanders."

"The damage to the truck was not great," Fossum said. " The damage to Mr. Myers' [SUV] was more severe."