Five people have been charged with bilking Minnesota's Medicaid programs out of more than $10 million by billing the state for phony or exaggerated medical transportation or home care services.

State Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday that the charges are related to two ongoing state-federal fraud investigations, and said that in some cases the accused individuals spent ill-gotten gains on lavish cars, clothing and furniture.

"Minnesotans trying to afford their lives have a right to expect that every one of their tax dollars will be spent properly and legally," Ellison said in a written statement.

The state accused Abdifatah Yusuf, 43, and Lul Ahmed, 39, both of Blaine, of stealing more than $7.2 million through an agency called Promise Health Services by billing for some services that were never provided, overbilling for others, and paying kickbacks to clients on their rolls. The AG's office said more than $1 million was allegedly transferred into the personal banking account of Yusuf, who spent $42,000 at luxury automotive dealers and $22,000 at furniture stores despite not having an office.

A third charge accused Abdiweli Mohamud, 48, of Columbia Heights, of owning a company called Minnesota Home Health Care that has received more than $1.8 million for services that were ineligible for payment. Mohamud is accused of ceding operational control of his business to Abdirashid Said, who is federally excluded from providing home care services and was charged late last year as part of a state-federal fraud investigation. Said's criminal charge was associated with $11 million in Medicaid claims by three home care agencies.

Ellison also announced charges against Charles Omato, 45, of Golden Valley, and LaTonia Jackson, 52, of Minneapolis, accusing them of operating a non-emergency medical transportation company called Driving Miss Daisy that defrauded the state out of more than $1.4 million. In some cases, the AG's office said they billed the state for rides that never occurred, while in others they're accusing of billing for ride lengths that were logistically impossible.

The five charged individuals didn't immediately reply to requests for comment Wednesday morning.