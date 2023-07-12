A 47-year-old Fort Ripley man is accused of backing a vehicle into his wife on a dark road and then speeding from the scene where she was found dead hours later, according to criminal charges filed Wednesday in Crow Wing County District Court.

Tony J. McClelland was charged with four felonies in relation to the homicide of 49-year-old Angela M. McClelland, whose body was found on a frontage road in Fort Ripley, which is about 50 miles north of St. Cloud, the morning of June 25.

A passerby called law enforcement after spotting a body lying in the road near the intersection of Legend Lane, a frontage road that runs along the southbound side of Hwy. 371 and Killian Road. Responding officers found McClelland dead at the scene, with significant trauma to her skull and abrasions to her body. A preliminary autopsy indicates she died of traumatic head injuries, court documents state.

One of Angela McClelland's children reported her missing that morning. During the investigation, officers learned Angela and Tony attended a party the night before and left together at about 2 a.m. Sunday, June 25.

When first interviewed by police, Tony McClelland said they had an argument while he was driving them home so he dropped her off on a road and didn't realize she hadn't returned home until the next morning, documents state.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tested forensic evidence, including blood found under the vehicle — which documents state was a match to Angela McClelland — and reviewed data from the vehicle system that showed just before 2 a.m., the vehicle started traveling southbound on Legend Lane and then stopped and backed up at about 20 mph to near where Angela McClelland's body was found, documents state. The vehicle data indicates the vehicle drove from the scene at speeds sometimes more than 100 mph, documents state.

Tony McClelland was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, all felonies. He made his first court appearance Wednesday.

McClelland's obituary states she was a devoted mother who loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors, and will be remembered for her warm heart, her immense and unconditional love for her dachshunds, and her contagious laugh.