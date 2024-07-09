Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

More than a dozen people have been charged with participating in riotous behavior and shooting fireworks at other people the night of July 4 in Minneapolis' Dinkytown area.

So far, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office has charged at least 16 people, with offenses including second-degree rioting while armed with a dangerous weapon — a felony — and fleeing police.

Police initially responded to reports of a crowd shooting fireworks at others in Dinkytown on the night of July 4th, according to the criminal complaint.

Drone footage showed people shooting commercial-grade fireworks "into the air, toward others, toward vehicles, and eventually at uniformed officers when they moved into the area," according to the charges. One officer reported seeing a juvenile light a mortar-style firework and throw it at police. The mortar landed under a parked car and blew up, and burned the side of one officer's buttocks.

Following the July 4 celebrations, more than two dozen young adults were arrested at midnight Friday in Dinkytown.

Some who deliberately targeted people with the fireworks will be charged with felony-level assault, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the day after the arrests.