A fender-bender after July 4th fireworks in Hudson, Wis., led to an irate and intoxicated motorist hitting a woman on a bicycle and another woman who was on foot before he was captured on the bridge leading back to Minnesota, according to charges.

Thaddeus J. Smith, 34, of St. Paul appeared Wednesday in St. Croix County Circuit Court on numerous felony charges in connection with the incident about 10:50 p.m. Sunday at the Lakefront Park boat launch.

Smith is charged with two counts of causing an injury crash while intoxicated and with a child in his vehicle, and various counts alleging hit-and-run and and reckless driving.

One of the victims, bicyclist Barbara V. Espy, 61, of Hudson, suffered a broken pelvis and ribs, collapsed lungs and a foot injury that might require amputation, the charges read. She was upgraded from critical to fair condition at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, a hospital spokesman said late Wednesday afternoon.

The other victim, Chelsea L. Yorek, 37, also of Hudson, was slightly hurt, police said. Yorek apparently is the girlfriend of the driver who argued with Smith, according to the charges.

In the SUV with Smith were a woman described by police as his "significant other," and children 6 and 1 1⁄ 2 years old, according to police.

Smith remains jailed without bond ahead of a court appearance Friday. Court records show that he expects to have his lawyer determined by then.

Court records in Minnesota and Wisconsin show that Smith has been convicted twice for theft and once each for drunken driving, disorderly conduct, property damage and trespassing.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said Smith met the state requirements and regained his driver's license 11 weeks ago, on April 17, after it had been revoked.

According to the criminal complaint, based on reports filed by police on the scene and other investigators:

Smith's Jeep Cherokee hit a Kia SUV that was pulling an empty boat trailer, and the two drivers soon started arguing. Smith drove off in the wrong lane, hit Espy and dragged her from the boat launch parking lot into 1st Street.

A police officer directing traffic after the fireworks saw Smith's SUV speeding down 2nd Street and nearly hitting a fellow officer. The officer on traffic duty got in his squad, was alerted by emergency dispatch about the vehicle hitting pedestrians and caught up to and stopped Smith on the Interstate 94 bridge heading toward Minnesota.

The officer drove Smith to police headquarters and detected "a strong odor" of alcohol in the squad while on the way, the charges read. Smith submitted and failed a field sobriety test. Police found open alcohol containers in the SUV. A blood sample was taken from Smith for testing. Results are pending.

The woman with Smith said they stopped at a liquor store on the way from St. Paul to Hudson and bought "shooters," single-serving bottles of vodka, for both of them. She said she saw Smith drink three shooters and two other alcoholic drinks that evening.

She added that Smith can be difficult when he is drunk, and he refused to let her drive home.

While in line to leave the parking lot, she recalled feeling something hit the front of their SUV. She said the other driver, later identified by police as 37-year-old Hudson resident Travis Lee Heffron, got out of his vehicle, accused Smith of causing the collision and then made contact with Smith's vehicle again.

However, at least one other account to police said Smith initiated the first collision.