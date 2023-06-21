The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said that charges are expected to be filed Thursday against Derrick Thompson, nearly a week after he broadsided the carpool of five young women as they ran wedding errands, killing them.

Thompson, 27, of Brooklyn Park and the son of former DFL state Rep. John Thompson, stands accused of fleeing the deadly crash that left the local Somali American and Muslim community reeling, with a funeral attended by thousands. He was previously convicted of a hit-and-run in 2020 in California that left a woman fighting for her life in a coma for weeks.

Killed in Friday's crash were Sabiriin Ali, 17, of Bloomington; Sahra Gesaade, 20, of Brooklyn Center; Salma Abdikadir, 20, of St. Louis Park; Sagal Hersi, 19, of Minneapolis; and Siham Adam, 19, of Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Attorney spokesperson Nicholas Kimball said the office is awaiting additional evidence, including toxicology testing results of Thompson's blood, and requested an extension to the charging deadline.

Thompson remains jailed on suspicion of murder while a search warrant also accuses him of being under the influence at the time of the crash — troopers found a bag of marijuana on the front passenger floor board. Thompson was driving 95 miles per hour as he exited Interstate 35 in an SUV he rented at the airport 20 minutes prior, with a posted speed limit of 55 mph, according to the search warrant.

Thompson fled on foot to a nearby Taco Bell, where bystanders called police. He was arrested and tested for drugs and alcohol at HCMC, where he remained hospitalized until booked into jail Monday. The warrant says he has a fractured hip and head laceration.

When Thompson was convicted in 2020, Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley said in a statement that, despite prosecutors asking for a longer sentence, he received eight years.

Multiple factors played a role in Thompson serving less prison time. He was released Jan. 19, 2023, according to California corrections officials. In March, his license was reinstated in Minnesota.

Ventura, Calif., officers were pursuing Thompson for reckless driving in broad daylight along a crowded beach road in Montecito on Sept. 4, 2018, when he struck a pedestrian from North Carolina.

He had more than 17 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle and more than $20,000 in cash.

"The victim, a tourist, was staying at a nearby house with several friends when she was struck by the defendant's vehicle. The defendant immediately fled the scene, while the victim fought for her life in a coma for several weeks," Dudley said.