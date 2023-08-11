An Edina man and his brother were charged Friday with roaming Twin Cities area casinos and playing slots for gamblers who paid to have their bets placed, then watched live on TikTok in hopes of striking it rich.

Blake C. Fitzgerald, 40, was charged in Scott County District Court with three gross misdemeanors. He's alleged to have run a remote bookie business for at least four months until January while at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake or Treasure Island Resort & Casino just outside Red Wing in violation of a law that prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else.

State officials say they also detected Fitzgerald carrying out the same venture at a Detroit casino months later.

Nicole Roddy, a spokeswoman for the Minnesota Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division (AGED), said early this year that "prior to that case, we have had no other cases of that nature reported to us."

The American Gaming Association, which represents sports books and casinos across the country, also said it has never heard of such a gambling scheme. Alex Costello, the association's vice president for government relations, said that "actions like this violate casinos' ... anti-money-laundering protocols and are a threat to our financial system."

Fitzgerald was charged by summons. He has so far declined to comment on the charges. During an interview back in January with the Star Tribune, he said that he plays with his own money and would make that clear over his livestream.

At times, his younger brother was involved as a moderator of the video hookup. Christopher J.L. Mattison, 34, of Warren, Minn., was charged by summons with two gross-misdemeanor counts. He also was reached Friday about the charges and has yet to comment.

According to the criminal complaints and other court documents:

Fitzgerald was collecting through cash apps an initial $5.99 subscription fee and then $25 that he keeps for every $100 deposited for wagering, which he streams live on the video sharing app TikTok.

Archived videos on the man's main TikTok account reveal 165,000 followers from around the world. Video highlights show wads of cash being displayed and slot machines rolling up occasional big jackpots, including one in December that topped $15,000.

More than 100 people sent roughly $65,000 to Fitzgerald for betting during one monthlong stretch late last year. In that same time period, he sent back to them about $27,700 in either gambling winnings or refunds if his time betting had run out.

Administrators at both casinos caught on to Fitzgerald's TikTok bookie business. On Jan. 12, he spoke over livestream about being kicked out of Mystic Lake during a previous visit. That same day, he was in his car outside Treasure Island and said he had just been given a permanent trespass notice.

AGED caught on to the out-of-bounds enterprise thanks to tips from someone in Las Vegas and a woman who was the mother of a 16-year-old from Pennsylvania who caught wind of the TikTok bookie the night of Jan. 11 "just before her [son] sent ... money to gamble."

A state agent said she watched the livestream from Treasure Island's casino for herself that night, and, "I observed [him] conduct the same illegal gambling activity" that the Las Vegas tipster described.

"It was apparent that [he] was ... placing bets for his followers during this livestream," the agent wrote in her affidavit. "[He] would verbally ask players by name which slot machines they wanted [him] to play for them."

At one point, one player in the TikTok chat asked whether the minimum bet was $100 or $200. In an apparent attempt to avoid being outed as placing wagers for others, the man responded verbally, "What's the minimum bet? You mean deposit. It's $125." At other times, payments from gamblers were characterized as "donations."

Once AGED and Twin Cities casinos got wise to the brothers' alleged racket, Fitzgerald shifted his operations to Detroit, according to a request by law enforcement filed in Hennepin County District Court for permission to put an electronic tracking device on his SUV.

The same agent who watched Fitzgerald at Treasure Island saw him betting for others live in late April at the MGM Grand Detroit via the Clapper app, the filing revealed. A gambling enforcement official in Michigan declined to comment about Fitzgerald's presence there and whether he was breaking any state laws about betting for others.