A pickup truck driver was drunk when he slammed into a lakeside motel in Detroit Lakes, Minn., and inflicted fatal injuries to a woman and severely hurt her husband while in one of the rooms, according to felony charges.

Wade A. Olds, 53, was charged in Becker County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicle homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash on May 7 that killed Jacklyn Benninger, 78, and injured her husband, Frank Bellinger.

Testing by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found that Olds' blood alcohol content within two hours of the wreck was 0.148%, well above the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

Olds remains free after posting a $10,000 bond and is due back in court on Jan. 9. A message was left Friday with his attorney seeking a response to the charges.

The wreck at the Lakes Inn on West Lake Drive left Jacklyn Benninger with a severed spinal cord, a punctured lung and liver, and broken ribs. She survived her injuries until Nov. 16. Frank Benninger, 78, suffered numerous broken ribs, three fractured vertebrae and had his spleen removed.

Jacklyn Benninger worked for 25 years as a grade school teacher in the Tempe School District, according to her online obituary. The Benningers split time in their retirement years between Arizona and Detroit Lakes, the two locations where their children live, the obituary noted.

According to the criminal complaint:

Numerous police officers arrived at the motel and saw severe damage to a room, where the Benningers were located and taken by emergency medical responders to a hospital emergency room.

Olds drove away before police arrived. An officer located the vehicle about two blocks away and noted extensive damage to the driver's side and the front end.

The officer approached Olds and detected the odor of alcohol coming from him. He said he didn't know what happened and wasn't driving. However, while being arrested, he made various comments including "I must have blacked out or something" and "I'm sorry if I hurt anyone," the charges quoted him as saying.

At the jail, Olds said he must have reached down for an item while driving and hit something. He said he didn't know what he struck, panicked and drove off. He acknowledged drinking alcohol that day and the possibility of evidence of marijuana use in his system.