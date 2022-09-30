Charges have been dismissed against a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting two men in north Minneapolis in May.

Authorities released Deijuan A. McCaleb-Robinson, of Minneapolis, earlier this week after prosecutors explained in a court filing that "based on further review of the evidence, State cannot prove the criminal counts charged beyond a reasonable doubt."

The dismissal of two counts of second-degree intentional murder and one count of illegal weapons possession allowed McCaleb-Robinson to leave jail after more than three months.

McCaleb-Robinson had been charged in connection with the shooting on May 14 of Mcconda D. Robinson, 51, and Kayvon J. Williams, 21, both of Minneapolis, near W. Broadway and N. Bryant avenues.

Also charged in June was Lerita S. Rayford, 28, of St. Paul, on a count of aiding an offender after the fact as the alleged getaway driver. That case remains active and has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 19.

Police have tied the killings of Robinson and Williams to the fatal drive-by shooting on April 27 of Eloe Lomax, 23, of Minneapolis, in the 3200 block of N. Knox Avenue in Minneapolis. No arrests have been announced in that case.