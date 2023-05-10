Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 34-year-old Alexandria man is accused of secretly recording employees at a hospital where he worked as a custodian.

Corey R. Johns was arrested Sunday and charged in Douglas County District Court with one gross misdemeanor count of interfering with privacy.

According to court documents, Alexandria police responded to a call at Alomere Health on Sunday after three female employees found a phone propped up by a shoe and pointed toward the changing area in a locker room. Before police arrived, Johns asked the women to give his phone back to him, documents state.

Johns told police he started recording employees in February and had also recorded in a co-ed locker room. At the jail, staff found a pen on Johns that he said was another type of recording device he had used, documents state.

After Johns' first court hearing Monday, he was released on a $5,000 bail. His next court date is May 17.