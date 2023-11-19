Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Keenan Allen will be available for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday to face a Green Bay Packers secondary that is missing its top cornerback.

Allen wasn't listed among the inactive players for Sunday's game. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver had been listed as questionable on Friday's injury report because of a shoulder issue.

Allen has 73 catches this season to match Buffalo's Stefon Diggs for the NFL lead entering Sunday. Allen also has 895 yards receiving to rank fourth in the league entering Sunday.

Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander will miss a second straight game with a shoulder injury. Alexander, who also missed three games earlier this season with a back issue, had been listed as questionable.

The Packers also won't have safety Rudy Ford because of a biceps injury.

Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary (shoulder) and inside linebacker Quay Walker (groin) are available. Both had been listed as questionable and Walker had missed the past two games.

Los Angeles won't have tight end Gerald Everett because of a chest injury. The Chargers had ruled him out on Friday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL