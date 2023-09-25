The Vikings’ final pass of the day bounced off T.J. Hockenson in the end zone and was eventually intercepted by Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. with six seconds left.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

Vikings fall to 0-3 as bounces don't go their way in a 28-24 loss to the Chargers

September 24, 2023 - 9:15 PM

A chaotic final drive resulted in an interception in the end zone as the Vikings' last two trips deep in Chargers territory ended without the four points they needed.

Here are 10 reasons — yes, 10 — for the Vikings to feel hopeful despite latest loss

Chargers cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor tackled Vikings star Justin Jefferson in the second quarter Sunday, when Jefferson had seven catches for 149 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

September 24, 2023 - 9:17 PM

The 0-3 record is a terrible start to the season — but it is not a death knell with 14 games remaining.

Vikings, Gophers are two sides of same disastrous coin

It was a rough weekend for the state’s two most prominent football coaches, as Kevin O’Connell, left, saw the Vikings fall to 0-3 in his second season Sunday, a day after P.J. Fleck, right, and the Gophers blew a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter in an overtime loss at Northwestern.

— Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune (O’Connell); Erin Hooley, Associated Press (Fleck)

September 25, 2023 - 12:00 AM

Kevin O'Connell and P.J. Fleck both floundered with their respective games on the line, making for a miserable football weekend in Minnesota.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores schooled by Keenan Allen's 'maestro' performance

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) pushed off a tackle by Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (5) during Sunday’s 24-28 defeat of the Vikings.

— Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

September 24, 2023 - 8:29 PM

On the NFL: The Vikings' soft coverages left the Chargers receiver way too open or being covered loosely by an overmatched extra safety.

Five extra points: Officiating error, Chargers mistakes couldn't give Vikings first victory

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell did not like the challenge call in the first half of Sunday’s home 24-28 loss to the Chargers.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

September 25, 2023 - 6:00 AM

Chargers safety Alohi Gilman said officials gave the Vikings a gift. His team gave the Vikings several more and won anyway.

Alexander Mattison, Vikings rushing attack manage to make gains

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison carried 20 times for 93 yards against the Chargers on Sunday, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

— Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

September 24, 2023 - 11:53 PM

Alexander Mattison aims to build trust following a slow start to the season.

Vikings struggle on third down and in red zone, overshadowing gaudy passing stats

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson broke the grasps of Chargers safety JT Woods on his way to a 52-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter Sunday.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

September 24, 2023 - 6:59 PM

Kirk Cousins leads the NFL in passing yards and Justin Jefferson tied the league record for receiving yards in a season's first three games, but the Vikings remain winless.