A woman was charged Monday with fatally stabbing her live-in boyfriend in the back as she chased him on a St. Paul street after dark.

Kayla J. Pope, 22, of St. Paul, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder in connection the death Friday night of Eric T. Brown, 23, of Minneapolis.

Pope remained jailed in lieu of $1 million bail. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

Officers were called to the intersection of White Bear Avenue and E. 7th Street shortly before 9 p.m. and found Brown lying in the street. Bystanders performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Brown died at Regions Hospital less than two hours later.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two witnesses told police that they saw Pope chasing after Brown in the middle of traffic and nearly being run over. A third witness saw Brown running across the street and yelling for help before soon collapsing on the sidewalk.

Surveillance video from a nearby tire shop showed Brown sprinting into traffic and Pope running after him. Pope caught Brown in the middle of the street and they collided, sending Brown to the pavement.

After her denials and giving police various accounts of what happened, Pope told police she was in an abusive relationship with Brown. Earlier that evening, she said, Brown threw a toy that hit her in the head and left her with a bruise. Police were called, and Pope denied that anything troubling had occurred.

Brown got mad at Pope for speaking to police, she said, and began to assault her and tried to cut her neck with a knife before he fled the apartment, the complaint said.

She said she grabbed a steak knife and chased after Brown, who had on a backpack.

"As Pope tried to stab the backpack," the complaint read, spelling out her account, Brown "turned, causing the backpack to swing. Pope's knife went directly into [Brown's] back."

