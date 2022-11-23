A 34-year-old Rochester man rejected the dire warnings from emergency room staff about the health of his ailing 3-year-old son and took the boy home, where he died hours later, according to a felony criminal complaint.

Darius D. Pitchford was charged Monday in Olmsted County District Court with child neglect resulting in substantial harm in connection with the death of D-Angelo Pitchford on Feb. 14 at the family's residence in the 2000 block of NW. 41st Street.

Pitchford was charged by summons and notified to appear in court on Jan. 4. Court records do not list an attorney for him. Messages were left Wednesday for Pitchford seeking his response to the allegations.

An autopsy revealed that D-Angelo died of complications from a paraduodenal hernia, a rare and potentially life-threatening condition that can cause intestinal obstruction, the complaint read. An Olmsted Medical Center staff member who saw D-Angelo in the hours before the boy's death told law enforcement that an X-ray would have shown the need for immediate surgery.

According to the complaint:

Pitchford took D-Angelo to the Olmsted Medical Center's emergency room about 11 p.m. on Feb. 13 after seeing that the boy had thrown up after not feeling well all day and appearing to have a stomach ache.

Medical records indicated that D-Angelo looked pale, lethargic and dehydrated. Pitchford reluctantly allowed medical personnel to draw blood from his son in an effort to determine what was wrong. Test results indicated a concern of kidney failure and dehydration, but Pitchford insisted he was being told lies, refused any further medical intervention for D-Angelo, and said he and his son were leaving.

The father signed a hospital form that he was leaving against medical advice. Discharge paperwork urged that the boy "return to the ER as soon as possible. Your child may die," the complaint quoted the document as reading. The hospital staff member who examined D-Angelo expressed that warning to Pitchford as well.

Pitchford and D-Angelo arrived home between 2 and 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 14. About 6:30 a.m., D-Angelo's mother awakened to see him in the fetal position on the floor next to her bed. "She flipped him over and yelled that she thought he was dead," the complaint read. She brought him downstairs and called 911. Police arrived and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.