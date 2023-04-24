A Southern California rapper was charged Monday with exposing himself repeatedly and masturbating while on a commercial flight from the Far East to the Twin Cities.

Sidney Selby III, who performs under the name Desiigner, was charged in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis with misdemeanor indecent conduct in connection with his conduct while flying on Delta Airlines from Tokyo to the Twin Cities on April 17.

Selby, 25, was detained, questioned by an FBI after the plane landed and apologized for his actions, the criminal complaint read. Court records do not list an attorney for Desiigner, nor do they say when he's due to appear in court.

Desiigner is best known for his debut single "Panda," which topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 2016.

According to the complaint:

After 60 to 90 minutes after takeoff, a flight attendant in First Class saw that Desiigner had exposed himself. She told him "no," and he covered himself up.

About five minutes later, the first flight attendant and a colleague both saw that Desiigner had exposed himself again. The second attendant admonished him, and he covered himself up again.

However, Desiigner exposed himself to the first flight attendant again just moments later. She handed him a card that said his behavior "appears to be in violation of federal law." In response, he said he was sorry.

The flight attendants directed Desiigner to the back of the plane, where two travel companions were seated and agreed to monitor him. He then told his security guard he "messed up" and was sorry. He also apologized to the plane's staff after the flight's conclusion.

While detained, Desiisgner told the FBI agent that he was coming back from Japan, where he performed and "didn't really get much" in the way of sex. He said he exposed himself the first time after being aroused by one of the flight attendants, and he acknowledged repeating the act.