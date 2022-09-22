A 36-year-old man was harassing female students in the University of Minnesota's Coffman Union before falsely claiming to have a bomb in his backpack resulting in an evacuation, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

Ahmed M. Umar, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with felony threats of violence in connection with his arrest late Wednesday afternoon.

Umar remains jailed in lieu of $60,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Friday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the complaint:

Campus police were called shortly before 5 p.m. about a man video-recording students in Coffman Union and refusing to leave.

One young woman said she was outside a study room on her phone when Umar asked whether he could hug and kiss her. She rejoined other women in the study room, and Umar started video-recording them and made a comment about their age and describing them as "fresh."

Officers located Umar and escorted him to a bench outside the building. They determined that he was the subject of an active warrant and arrested him.

When asked whether he had any weapons, Umar said, "I have a bomb," the complaint quoted him as saying. He said it was in the backpack he had with him.

The officers moved Umar away from the backpack and direct others to leave the area before clearing the building and surrounding streets.

The Minneapolis police bomb squad checked the backpack and found no bomb.

At the time of his arrest, Umar was wanted for failing to appear at a court hearing in Dakota County. Court records show he has been charged with trespassing more than 20 times in the past 10 years. He's also been charged over the years in connection with theft, giving police false information, obstructing law enforcement and disorderly conduct.