A man has been charged with being a killer's getaway driver two days after his arrest for allegedly injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Minneapolis.

Jal D. Wal, 25, of Apple Valley, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with being an accomplice in connection with the fatal shooting near Loring Park in September of Birahim B. Gildersleve, 28, of Rochester, outside an after-hours party at the Fade Barber Lounge.

Wal remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Court records have yet to list an attorney for him.

According to the charges:

Police were dispatched about 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 18 to the intersection of Harmon Place and Maple Street, where they saw Gildersleve with gunshot wounds to right leg and chest. Emergency responders took him to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead 40 minutes later.

About two hours before the shooting, four people walked from Wal's SUV to the front of the barbershop and then back to the vehicle shortly after 5:10 a.m.

Recordings from a license plate reader and video surveillance revealed shortly before the shooting that a man got out of an SUV owned by Wal and walked to where Gildersleve was standing, and the flash from a gun's muzzle followed. The shooter ran back to the SUV, and Wal drove off.

Law enforcement located the SUV parked outside Wal's home and seized the vehicle. The shooter's fingerprints were lifted from the passenger door, identifying him by name as a 26-year-old man from Minneapolis, whose "whereabouts are still unknown" by the time of Wal being charged.

As of Wednesday morning, there is no public record of the suspected gunman being charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The criminal complaint filed against Wal does not address a motive for the shooting, Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said in a statement earlier this week that the killing followed "a verbal altercation."

Wal's arrest occurred early Sunday after he injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend, officials said.

Police said they saw the woman being hit shortly before 2:30 a.m. as she was crossing at the intersection of 4th Street N. and 1st Avenue N. Officers pursued and caught up to Wal upon him crashing into a parked car a couple blocks from the hit-and-run.

The woman who was hit by Wal was identified in a police report as 41-year-old Andriene J. Poindexter, suffered noncritical injuries, said Sgt. Garrett Parten.