A man responded with deadly gunfire after being slapped in the face during an argument outside his north Minneapolis home, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Dedric M. Willis Jr., 26, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting of 37-year-old Theodore J. Collins on Friday in the 2400 block of Emerson Avenue N.

Willis remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the complaint:

Witnesses told police that Collins came to the home about 8:30 a.m. and confronted the mother of his children "about an issue" with Willis, the complaint read.

Collins and the woman argued outside, prompting Willis to come outside and take up the argument with Collins, who slapped Willis in the face.

Willis drew a gun from his waistband and shot Collins. An SUV pulled up, and Collins' girlfriend got out and started shooting at Willis as he ran from the scene.

Emergency medical responders took Collins to North Memorial Health, where he died less than an hour after being shot.

Officers soon located Willis. He said he shot in self-defense because Collins punched him in the face.