A 40-year-old man awoke from sleeping on a living room floor, grabbed a gun at his side, and fatally shot his brother at the family's north Minneapolis home, according to a criminal complaint.

Fong Vang was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the shooting of 38-year-old Dan Vang late Thursday at a residence in the 2000 block of N. James Avenue. Authorities say Vang failed to offer police any explanation for what happened.

Fong Vang remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Court records do not yet list an attorney for him.

According to the complaint:

Fong Vang told police he recently lost his own place and moved in temporarily with his two brothers and mother. He said it was his habit to keep a handgun at his side when he's asleep.

He said he awoke after hearing the front door make a loud noise sometime after 11:30 p.m. He acknowledged shooting Dan Vang as his brother was returning from work around his usual time, but he was at a loss as to why he shot him.

Fong Vang explained that he had to load the gun before firing it. He said he fired two shots, but another brother who was in the house at the time said he heard three gunshots.