A pickup truck driver was going too fast while pulling a trailer, lost control coming down a steep hill near Prior Lake and caused a head-on collision that killed the other motorist, a criminal complaint filed Tuesday read.

Arturo Garcia Rivera, 40, was charged in Scott County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide by gross negligence in connection with the crash on March 2 that killed Megan Rae Taylor, 50, of Lonsdale, Minn.

Garcia Rivera was charged by summons and is due in court on Jan. 12. Court records do not list an attorney for Garcia Rivera, and contact information for him was not immediately available.

Court records show that Garcia has been convicted once each for driving while using his cellphone, careless driving and going 66 mph in a 55 zone.

According to the complaint and the Scott County Sheriff's Office:

A State Patrol investigation determined that Garcia Rivera was traveling downhill more than 75 miles per hour in the 55 mph zone on southbound Panama Avenue south of E. 190th Street before hitting Taylor's SUV head-on.

Along with the excessive speed, the investigation revealed that the trailer's brakes were not working because its wiring was not attached properly.

"This would prevent the trailer brakes from working as designed," the complaint read. "This would make it harder to stop the trailer coming down a hill. This contributed to the trailer leaving the roadway and ultimately causing [the collision]."

State business records show that Garcia Rivera owns a roofing company based in Burnsville.

An 11-year-old who was not wearing a seat belt was thrown from the pickup and was hospitalized with noncritical injuries.