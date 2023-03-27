Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Revenge over a fatal shooting is the apparent motive for the killing of a 20-year-old man nearly two years ago in a West St. Paul park, according to charges.

Brenden J. Reynolds, 24, of Cottage Grove, was charged Friday in Dakota County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting death on June 9, 2021, of Jayvon A. Malone, of Maplewood.

Reynolds was arrested Thursday night in a vehicle at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and remains jailed in lieu of $1.5 million bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him. He's due back in court on April 6.

According to the complaint:

A report of shots fired shortly before 9 p.m. sent police to Thompson County Park, where they saw two people putting pressure on gunshot wounds to Malone's chest and back.

As medics took over tending to Malone he uttered that he was going to die. He soon died at a nearby hospital.

A witness told police that the gunfire occurred during a party to raise money for legal fees for someone in jail.

Surveillance video show Reynolds arriving at the park on motorcycle. He walked over to Malone and said, "You got my brother killed," the complaint quoted him as saying. A punch from Reynolds sent Malone to the ground.

Malone got up, ran and Reynolds shot him. Malone returned fired shots in Reynolds' direction and ended up down on the grass behind some vehicles.

Law enforcement believes that Reynolds was blaming Malone for the shooting death in 2018 of Wilbert Harris-McCalister, 19, of St. Paul in the city's Summit-University neighborhood, where a marijuana deal between gang members turned into a gun battle.

Malone was convicted of first-degree robbery for his role in the 2018 confrontation and served time in prison.